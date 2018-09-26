South Africa

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Madiba's UN statue pose: 'Don't shoot. I'm already dead'

By Kyle Zeeman - 26 September 2018 - 17:38
A new statue of Nelson Mandela has been unveied at the UN headquarters in New York.
A new statue of Nelson Mandela has been unveied at the UN headquarters in New York.
Image: FILE

While the jury is still out on whether a statue of former president Nelson Mandela‚ which was unveiled at the UN this week is a true depiction of the struggle hero‚ SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on it.

The life-sized statue was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the world body's headquarters in New York this week and was modeled after the day Madiba delivered his first speech to the United Nations Special Committee on apartheid on June 22‚ 1990.

While the statue has been hailed by some and ridiculed by others‚ Trevor took to his The Daily Show on Tuesday to share the funny side of the memorial.

"This is so exciting. There is now a Nelson Mandela statue at the UN. I have got to say that this is an interesting pose they chose. It is like he knows he is in America and he's ready for the police‚" Trevor said as he lifted his hands in the air.

Trevor pointed out that several statues of Madiba showed him dancing but he could see this one saying‚ "Don't shoot. I am already dead".

He had the crowd in stitches with his comments with social media users even suggesting that maybe it was time for a "Gupta statue in New York".

Meanwhile‚ the internet was abuzz with comments on statue.

According to the presidency the 1.9 metre tall sculpture is the only life-size statue at the United Nations headquarters.

The statue was created by Andre Prinsloo and Andre Otto. Prinsloo along with Ruhan Janse van Vuuren also worked on the 9 metre bronze Mandela statue at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
Explainer: Here is what you need to know about the new South Africa visa ...
X