WATCH | Trevor Noah on Madiba's UN statue pose: 'Don't shoot. I'm already dead'

While the jury is still out on whether a statue of former president Nelson Mandela‚ which was unveiled at the UN this week is a true depiction of the struggle hero‚ SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on it.

The life-sized statue was unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the world body's headquarters in New York this week and was modeled after the day Madiba delivered his first speech to the United Nations Special Committee on apartheid on June 22‚ 1990.