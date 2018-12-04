Entertainment

WATCH | Trevor Noah visits his grandmother in Soweto

By Staff reporter - 04 December 2018 - 11:07
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, took a camera crew along to visit his gogo in Soweto during his recent visit to South Africa.

They chatted about his childhood in Soweto, her life under apartheid and why she doesn't watch The Daily Show.

Trending

Latest Videos

Crime and chaos at Sasol garage after Global Citizen Festival
Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
X