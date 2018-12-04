WATCH | Trevor Noah visits his grandmother in Soweto
Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, took a camera crew along to visit his gogo in Soweto during his recent visit to South Africa.
They chatted about his childhood in Soweto, her life under apartheid and why she doesn't watch The Daily Show.
Trevor visits his Grandma Koko in Soweto, South Africa, to talk about his childhood, her life under apartheid, and what exactly he needs to do to get her to watch The Daily Show. pic.twitter.com/cwDloUxVis— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2018