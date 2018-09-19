Trevor Noah has spoken out on the racial inequality in America‚ comparing it to the apartheid-era in SA and claimed that the states need to still get to point a where black people are seen as equal to everyone else.

Noah spoke to American TV personality Tanya Hart at the Emmy Awards on Tuesday and was asked for his thoughts on the racial struggles in America.

"You know what is interesting is that South Africa and America share a few comparisons with their relationship with race and the racial history both countries have. I think a part of it is coincidence‚ part of it was because apartheid was based on much of what was happening in the United States."

He said there was a lot of comparisons between the two struggles but while South Africa had largely won its war for equality‚ black people in America were still fighting.