Drama as Market Theatre staff picket over pay

Matters came to a head yesterday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg as staff members downed tools in protest for better salaries.

Sowetan has previously reported on strained relations between workers, management and the board at the iconic cultural institution.

The staff have raised grievances of favouritism, nepotism, low salaries and racism against the CEO.

On Monday morning, at least 100 staff members shut down the theatre by singing and dancing outside their office.

Dressed in white United Association of South Africa (Uasa) T-shirts, the group picketed as their representatives engaged with management in a closed meeting for at least two hours.

Protesting employees included the admin, front desk and technical staff and a few administration staff from the Windybrow Theatre, which shares the same management.

The group raised concerns of annual salary increments, payment of a 13th cheque, housing subsidies, medical aid, long service awards and internal vacancies.