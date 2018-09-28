Nthati Moshesh, the goddess of acting's back

It has taken Nthati Moshesh five years to return to the theatre stage.

The revered goddess of acting is set to wow audiences in the role of minister of culture in Zakes Mda's You Fool How Can The Sky Fall at the Market Theatre from today.

The political satire, set in a fictional African country, about a dictator who has become paranoid of his cabinet and they are held in what seems to be a prison, is directed by James Ngcobo.

Her political woke-ness is heightened than ever before.

"The play has made me so much more aware of the politics. I now scrutinise and read newspapers with a different eye. I could be a politician, no I didn't say that," she jokes.

You Fool is as relevant as it was in 1995 when it was first staged at the Windybrow Theatre in Johannesburg. It has been performed many times and is an important reminder of how politics can lead a country to ruin when not handled well. We connect telephonically in between rehearsals and her lunch break.

Moshesh says in the newly created portfolio of minister of culture, she is relegated and disempowered, which she says is a comment on how culture is viewed and treated in SA. "Why is culture always at the back end when it's the backbone of every society? We don't revere culture in SA like they do elsewhere in the world.

"We struggle to find sponsorships and are fighting a battle for our royalties and intellectual property - this is how artists survive. We can live off royalties when we are not working and my son and family can enjoy them when I pass on. It's a serious issue," she says.

You Fool is about political leaders and accountability.

"We put people in power, and then what? Whose responsibility is it to hold them up to account? We, the people, must also carry the blame for their failings.