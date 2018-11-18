News

Riddle of the company owner who died a pauper

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 18 November 2018 - 11:04

The family of the deceased driver of a multi-million stationery and office supply company in North West has taken a white-owned company to court over claims that it used their relative to front for government tenders while he died a pauper.

In addition, the family of the deceased driver, Simon Joseph Madiehe, is facing eviction after his partner in the company, Peter Zacharias Oberholzer, threatened to evict his wife and kids from the house they lived in.

It is alleged that the house was "given" to the family by Oberholzer, who was also Madiehe's boss, and who was meant to transfer the property into his driver's name but never did.

Two lawyers‚ manager charged for stealing worker's R78m inheritance

Two lawyers and a retail manager allegedly embezzled R78m from the estate of an elderly woman.
6 days ago

