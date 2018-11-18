Riddle of the company owner who died a pauper

The family of the deceased driver of a multi-million stationery and office supply company in North West has taken a white-owned company to court over claims that it used their relative to front for government tenders while he died a pauper.

In addition, the family of the deceased driver, Simon Joseph Madiehe, is facing eviction after his partner in the company, Peter Zacharias Oberholzer, threatened to evict his wife and kids from the house they lived in.

It is alleged that the house was "given" to the family by Oberholzer, who was also Madiehe's boss, and who was meant to transfer the property into his driver's name but never did.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD