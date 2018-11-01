Entertainment

HHP to be buried at Heroes Acre section of Mmabatho cemetery

By Boitumelo Tshehle - 01 November 2018 - 15:27
Friends and family mourn the passing of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo during a memorial service held at Mmabatho Convention Centre.
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Late hip-hop artist Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho Cemetery on Saturday.

This section of the cemetery is reserved for people who have made an immense contribution to society.

This was said by North West premier Job Mokgoro’s spokesman Vuyisile Ngesi at the rapper's memorial service at  the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Thursday. The provincial government has decided to give  HHP an official civic funeral.

Ngesi said despite the drama revolving around the court interdict, the provincial government has  plans  afoot to ensure that all goes well on Saturday. He said Mokgoro will deliver a speech on behalf of the provincial government. Most  MECs in the province and local chiefs are  expected to attend the funeral.

Ngesi said as part of the civic funeral arrangement, on Friday at 3pm, traffic officers, emergency services officials and firefighters will accompany HHP’s body from a mortuary in Mahikeng in an official procession through the Mahikeng CBD to his home in Unit 5 in Mmabatho. “They will be accompanied by the mayor of the district municipality, Justice Makolomakwa, as well as the mayor of Mahikeng local municipality, Betty Diakanyo,” he said.

The funeral service at the  Mmabatho Convention Centre is expected to start at 7am on Saturday.

Family members would not be drawn into commenting about the court interdict brought by HHP's "customary wife" Lerato Sengadi to stop the funeral from going ahead. 

