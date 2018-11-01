HHP to be buried at Heroes Acre section of Mmabatho cemetery
Late hip-hop artist Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho Cemetery on Saturday.
This section of the cemetery is reserved for people who have made an immense contribution to society.
This was said by North West premier Job Mokgoro’s spokesman Vuyisile Ngesi at the rapper's memorial service at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Thursday. The provincial government has decided to give HHP an official civic funeral.
Ngesi said despite the drama revolving around the court interdict, the provincial government has plans afoot to ensure that all goes well on Saturday. He said Mokgoro will deliver a speech on behalf of the provincial government. Most MECs in the province and local chiefs are expected to attend the funeral.
Ngesi said as part of the civic funeral arrangement, on Friday at 3pm, traffic officers, emergency services officials and firefighters will accompany HHP’s body from a mortuary in Mahikeng in an official procession through the Mahikeng CBD to his home in Unit 5 in Mmabatho. “They will be accompanied by the mayor of the district municipality, Justice Makolomakwa, as well as the mayor of Mahikeng local municipality, Betty Diakanyo,” he said.
The funeral service at the Mmabatho Convention Centre is expected to start at 7am on Saturday.
Family members would not be drawn into commenting about the court interdict brought by HHP's "customary wife" Lerato Sengadi to stop the funeral from going ahead.