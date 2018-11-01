HHP to be buried at Heroes Acre section of Mmabatho cemetery

Late hip-hop artist Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre at the Mmabatho Cemetery on Saturday.

This section of the cemetery is reserved for people who have made an immense contribution to society.

This was said by North West premier Job Mokgoro’s spokesman Vuyisile Ngesi at the rapper's memorial service at the Mmabatho Convention Centre on Thursday. The provincial government has decided to give HHP an official civic funeral.

Ngesi said despite the drama revolving around the court interdict, the provincial government has plans afoot to ensure that all goes well on Saturday. He said Mokgoro will deliver a speech on behalf of the provincial government. Most MECs in the province and local chiefs are expected to attend the funeral.