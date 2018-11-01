South Africa

HHP's 'wife' Lerato Sengadi applies for interdict to stop rapper's funeral

By Kgothatso Madisa - 01 November 2018 - 11:44
Publicist Lerato Sengado with her late husband HHP.
Publicist Lerato Sengado with her late husband HHP.
Image: SUPPLIED/Instagram Lerato Sengadi

Hip hop Pantsula's (HHP) "wife" Lerato Sengadi has applied for an interdict to stop her father in law "Robert Tsambo" from burying the body of the late Motswako superstar in Mafikeng.

In the application filed at the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, Sengadi is demanding that Tsambo cancel the mega star's funeral and handover his corpse to her.

The Tsambo family released a statement soon after HHP’s death was confirmed in which they said they did not recognise Sengadi as their son’s widow.

She argues, in the papers, that she entered into a customary marriage with HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, in 2016 and therefore has the full rights to bury her husband.

“The Respondent [Tsambo], and/or those acting on his instruction, is order forthwith provide to the Application full details regarding the whereabouts of the remains of the deceased,” read the court papers.

The funeral was meant to take place on Saturday, 3 November 2018.There is also a memorial service scheduled for this afternoon at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

HHP was found dead at his Randpark Ridge, northern Johannesburg, home last week.

Late hip-hop star HHP’s partner and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi struggled to fight back tears at his memorial held on October 30 2018 in Johannesburg in celebration of his life and career.

'I will not cower, they will not break me' - Lerato Sengadi's letter to HHP

Media personality Lerato Sengadi paid tribute to her late partner Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo in a letter she read out during the rapper's memorial service ...
Entertainment
1 day ago

Lerato not makoti here - HHP's dad

The family of the late rapper HHP have told his "wife" Lerato Sengadi to get lost. In a fiery statement released yesterday, family spokesperson ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
‘Jabba used to pay me for every show just to hype him up’ - Cassper Nyovest ...
X