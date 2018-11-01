HHP's 'wife' Lerato Sengadi applies for interdict to stop rapper's funeral

Hip hop Pantsula's (HHP) "wife" Lerato Sengadi has applied for an interdict to stop her father in law "Robert Tsambo" from burying the body of the late Motswako superstar in Mafikeng.

In the application filed at the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, Sengadi is demanding that Tsambo cancel the mega star's funeral and handover his corpse to her.

The Tsambo family released a statement soon after HHP’s death was confirmed in which they said they did not recognise Sengadi as their son’s widow.

She argues, in the papers, that she entered into a customary marriage with HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, in 2016 and therefore has the full rights to bury her husband.

“The Respondent [Tsambo], and/or those acting on his instruction, is order forthwith provide to the Application full details regarding the whereabouts of the remains of the deceased,” read the court papers.

The funeral was meant to take place on Saturday, 3 November 2018.There is also a memorial service scheduled for this afternoon at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

HHP was found dead at his Randpark Ridge, northern Johannesburg, home last week.