South Africa

‘Indeed, the good die young’, HHP hailed as creative genius at memorial service

By Boitumelo Tshehle - 01 November 2018 - 14:39
Friends and family mourns the passing of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo during the memorial service held at Mmabatho Convention Centre.
Friends and family mourns the passing of Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo during the memorial service held at Mmabatho Convention Centre.
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Jabulani Tsambo's aunt Busisiwe Sindane opened the memorial service of the late rapper at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng on Thursday by reminding people how humble and peaceful HHP was.

Sindane said Jabba made a huge impact in the country through his music. HHP allegedly committed suicide at his home in Johannesburg last week after years of fighting depression.

“We thank God about what HHP has achieved. It is sad that he had to go at such a tender age,” she said.

Sindane said even though most of his songs like "Bosso" were loved by many children and adults, he remained humble. “He was very humble, he did not like to be seen [as arrogant], he was always at peace. We believe he is not dead … he is asleep,” she said.

HHP’s friend Hope Mogorosi said they used to talk about depression together. “[But] What he did not prepare me for was his death,” she said.

Another friend, Kea Modimoeng, said Jabba was a creative genius and that the North West province has lost "its greatest artist" ever. “Indeed, the good die young. His legacy will leave on … we must not allow his legacy to be tarnished,” he said.

HHP's band members, Notshi and Tautona, are expected to entertain mourners after the memorial service.

READ MORE:

Funeral arrangements forging ahead, says defiant HHP’s father

The father of the late Hip Hop star Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo has defiantly declared that he is not bothered by an application to interdict the funeral ...
News
7 hours ago

HHP's 'wife' Lerato Sengadi applies for interdict to stop rapper's funeral

HHP "wife" Lerato Sengadi has applied for an interdict to stop the late rapper's funeral.
News
8 hours ago

'I will not cower, they will not break me' - Lerato Sengadi's letter to HHP

Media personality Lerato Sengadi paid tribute to her late partner Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo in a letter she read out during the rapper's memorial service ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
‘Jabba used to pay me for every show just to hype him up’ - Cassper Nyovest ...
X