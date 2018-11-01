‘Indeed, the good die young’, HHP hailed as creative genius at memorial service

Jabulani Tsambo's aunt Busisiwe Sindane opened the memorial service of the late rapper at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng on Thursday by reminding people how humble and peaceful HHP was.

Sindane said Jabba made a huge impact in the country through his music. HHP allegedly committed suicide at his home in Johannesburg last week after years of fighting depression.

“We thank God about what HHP has achieved. It is sad that he had to go at such a tender age,” she said.

Sindane said even though most of his songs like "Bosso" were loved by many children and adults, he remained humble. “He was very humble, he did not like to be seen [as arrogant], he was always at peace. We believe he is not dead … he is asleep,” she said.

HHP’s friend Hope Mogorosi said they used to talk about depression together. “[But] What he did not prepare me for was his death,” she said.

Another friend, Kea Modimoeng, said Jabba was a creative genius and that the North West province has lost "its greatest artist" ever. “Indeed, the good die young. His legacy will leave on … we must not allow his legacy to be tarnished,” he said.

HHP's band members, Notshi and Tautona, are expected to entertain mourners after the memorial service.