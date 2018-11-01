Funeral arrangements forging ahead, says defiant HHP’s father

The father of the late Hip Hop star Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo has defiantly declared that he is not bothered by an application to interdict the funeral of his son.

He said funeral arrangements for the rapper's burial were forging ahead.

This comes after it emerged that the rapper's "customary" wife Lerato Sengadi filed an application with the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday to stop the funeral scheduled for Saturday.

However, HHP's father Robert Tsambo told Sowetan this morning ahead of a memorial service in Mahikeng that the funeral will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

The relationship between the Tsambo family and Sengadi has soured after the family's decision to not recognise Sengadi as the late rapper’s wife.