Funeral arrangements forging ahead, says defiant HHP’s father
The father of the late Hip Hop star Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo has defiantly declared that he is not bothered by an application to interdict the funeral of his son.
He said funeral arrangements for the rapper's burial were forging ahead.
This comes after it emerged that the rapper's "customary" wife Lerato Sengadi filed an application with the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday to stop the funeral scheduled for Saturday.
However, HHP's father Robert Tsambo told Sowetan this morning ahead of a memorial service in Mahikeng that the funeral will go ahead as planned on Saturday.
The relationship between the Tsambo family and Sengadi has soured after the family's decision to not recognise Sengadi as the late rapper’s wife.
The memorial service for hip-hop legend Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo was held at the Newtown Music Factory, previously known as Bassline, on Tuesday October 30 2018, where his wife and the music industry got a chance to pay their tributes to the hip-hop legend.
Tsambo said the family attorneys were handling the court matter.
“I have made it clear to her that she is not welcome at the funeral,” he said.
“We are about to enter into a meeting with a funeral parlour to confirm the funeral arrangements for Saturday.”
The MEC for the department of Arts and Culture Otlametse Mochari is expected to speak at the funeral.
The Mmabatho Convention centre is currently filled to capacity with friends, fans and community members at large who have come to pay tribute to the rapper at the memorial service in Mahikeng.