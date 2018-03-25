'Inxeba' gets it right at the Saftas
The controversial film Inxeba - The Wound emerged as the Best Feature Film at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last night and took home five awards.
The film also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Best Achievement in Directing as well as Best Actor for its director and lead actor Nakhane, known as Xolani in the film.
Bongile Mantsai wrapped up the clean sweep with Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film.
The movie was initially banned from showing in cinemas in the Eastern Cape due to the outcry from traditionalists and some conservative men.
They felt it was breaching the cultural secrecy of the Xhosa initiation school.
It was later taken down from the big screens after the Film and Publications Board classified it as porn and ordered that it should be reclassified before it could be allowed back on circuit.
Producers went to court and won before the film could be allowed to return to the screens.
The awards were hosted at Sun City in North West and were MCed by former Generations: The Legacy actress and radio DJ Thando Thabethe and TV presenter Phat Joe.
Another star who walked away with an award was the Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu who scooped Best TV Actress for her role on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Is'thunzi.
Isibaya collected a gong again this year when they were given a prize for Best TV Soap, while ousted SABC3 show High Rollers scooped Best Telenovela.
Other big winners of the night included Hamilton Dhlamini for his role in Isithembiso, Jo-Anne Reyneke for her role in Broken Vows and Pallance Dladla for his role in Isibaya.
Linda Sibezo, Mandla Gaduka, Pabi Moloi and Warren Masemola also walked away with awards on the night.