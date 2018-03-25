'Inxeba' gets it right at the Saftas

The controversial film Inxeba - The Wound emerged as the Best Feature Film at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) last night and took home five awards.

The film also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Best Achievement in Directing as well as Best Actor for its director and lead actor Nakhane, known as Xolani in the film.

Bongile Mantsai wrapped up the clean sweep with Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film.

The movie was initially banned from showing in cinemas in the Eastern Cape due to the outcry from traditionalists and some conservative men.

They felt it was breaching the cultural secrecy of the Xhosa initiation school.

It was later taken down from the big screens after the Film and Publications Board classified it as porn and ordered that it should be reclassified before it could be allowed back on circuit.

Producers went to court and won before the film could be allowed to return to the screens.