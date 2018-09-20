Thando Thabethe struts her stuff in Milan
Last night Thando Thabethe, took things to the next level when she was announced as one of the stars set to walk Milan Fashion week. The radio deejay’s runway turn comes off the back of an exciting collaboration between luxury brands Ciroc Vodka and Moschino.
The two distinct brands, both known for their playfulness teamed up in what was the reveal of the vodka brand’s limited edition bottle, designed by Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott. Other celebs who joined in the fun on the runway included Cassper Nyovest, WizKid and model Golden Barbie (AKA Jasmine Sanders). Thabethe said she was excited to be involved in the campaign.
“I met Jasmine at Coachella – she’s good fun and she’s gorgeous. Wizkid is a lot of fun. Jeremy is awesome as well. Cassper and I go way back. River is gorgeous and down to earth. We are all getting on really well.” Milan Fashion started yesterday and ends on the 25th of September.