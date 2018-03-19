Maps Maponyane's birthday party was serious #levels!

S Mag

By Thango Ntwasa - 19 March 2018
Maps Maponyane
Image: Getty Images

TV Presenter and actor, Maps Maponyane celebrated his glamorous birthday in style this weekend. The 28-year-old hosted an intimate two-day celebration at Val De Vie Estate in the Western Cape.

To celebrate Maps and guests dressed to the nines and enjoyed an enviable itinerary which included golf, spa treatments and a wine tasting. While his guest list was not star studded, a number of big names took time to wish him well, including  former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. See some of the festivities below:

The program for the day left a few fans green eyed while Maps and friends enjoyed some of the activities offered by the estate.

🦅

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

While Maps could be seen grinning ear-to-ear on social media, alleged girlfriend Nomzamo Mbatha slayed in a figure hugging dress, paired with decorative ear pieces and a sexy bob.

Maps also shared a fantastic moment with his friends of acapella group Korus Zar. While the gents shared a few laughs, the ladies, including TV presenter, Luthando "Loot Love" Shosha and actress and radio personality, Thando Thabethe took time out to wish him well. 

