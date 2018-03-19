Maps Maponyane's birthday party was serious #levels!

TV Presenter and actor, Maps Maponyane celebrated his glamorous birthday in style this weekend. The 28-year-old hosted an intimate two-day celebration at Val De Vie Estate in the Western Cape.

To celebrate Maps and guests dressed to the nines and enjoyed an enviable itinerary which included golf, spa treatments and a wine tasting. While his guest list was not star studded, a number of big names took time to wish him well, including former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. See some of the festivities below: