Maps Maponyane's birthday party was serious #levels!
TV Presenter and actor, Maps Maponyane celebrated his glamorous birthday in style this weekend. The 28-year-old hosted an intimate two-day celebration at Val De Vie Estate in the Western Cape.
To celebrate Maps and guests dressed to the nines and enjoyed an enviable itinerary which included golf, spa treatments and a wine tasting. While his guest list was not star studded, a number of big names took time to wish him well, including former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela. See some of the festivities below:
So the guest at @MapsMaponyane birthday party will be enjoying all of this....over the whole weekend #MAPS28 #Levels #friendswithbenefits 😭 pic.twitter.com/YURT7eL9Lj— Nos September (@gudtobeblack) March 17, 2018
The program for the day left a few fans green eyed while Maps and friends enjoyed some of the activities offered by the estate.
While Maps could be seen grinning ear-to-ear on social media, alleged girlfriend Nomzamo Mbatha slayed in a figure hugging dress, paired with decorative ear pieces and a sexy bob.
Had the honour of getting the Sunday Polo started at @valdevieestate 🏇🏽#PoloBrunch #Maps28 pic.twitter.com/gyq9F0lRuh— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) March 18, 2018
Maps also shared a fantastic moment with his friends of acapella group Korus Zar. While the gents shared a few laughs, the ladies, including TV presenter, Luthando "Loot Love" Shosha and actress and radio personality, Thando Thabethe took time out to wish him well.
Happy Birthday Maps!! 🎈🎉 Nibahle Guys! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Fi4I9NXF6F— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) March 17, 2018
Happy birthday @MapsMaponyane. Blessings in year ahead. https://t.co/m7sRIZEDMC— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 18, 2018
Happy birthdays Maps ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Of5zCj6AKH— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) March 17, 2018