PICS | Minnie Dlamini takes over Coachella

Although the Coachella festival has been running in the Colorado Desert since 2001, it appears this year’s headlining act, Beyonce, has done more to market the music and arts festival (well certainly in Mzansi) than any clever marketing has seemingly done before.

The wave of excitement for the festival gripped our shores, with local celebrities, and fashion designers in the form of Thula Sindi, making the almost day long flight across the Atlantic to be part of the fun.

Among those who shared their excitement at attending the two-weekends long festival, were actresses Terry Phetho, Enhle Mbali and Thando Thabethe.

One celebrity who firmly flew the flag was the newly-wed Minnie Dlamini aka Mrs Jones.

The TV presenter served proper festival-fashion goals with some of the looks she sported at Coachella.