Thando T is having a party the same time as Bonang‚ but ain't competing

Thabethe has BEEN celebrating her birthday and had several parties this week with several parties this week.

Speaking to Slikour earlier this year‚ Thabethe said she was pushing for women to be united in the industry.

"For the longest time‚ there has been a conversation that women can't unite and that is far from the truth. Even the term' it girls'‚ it stays to say that women can't coexist‚ while we are okay with men co-existing."