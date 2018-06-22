Thando T is having a party the same time as Bonang‚ but ain't competing
Thando Thabethe has hit back at suggestions she is competing with Bonang‚ after it was announced that she was having a birthday celebration on the same night and venue as Queen B.
Both celebs have been promoting their party this weekend at Taboo‚ with completely different line-ups and no mention of the other on posters promoting their events.
OMG!!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀💐💐💖🙏🏽💖🔥🙏🏽💖🔥💖 @Taboo_jhb is gonna be a MESS!! pic.twitter.com/ZWIqm9RPLb— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 21, 2018
Thabethe has BEEN celebrating her birthday and had several parties this week with several parties this week.
Speaking to Slikour earlier this year‚ Thabethe said she was pushing for women to be united in the industry.
"For the longest time‚ there has been a conversation that women can't unite and that is far from the truth. Even the term' it girls'‚ it stays to say that women can't coexist‚ while we are okay with men co-existing."