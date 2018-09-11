PHOTOS | David Tlale fashion fantasy turns heads in New York City

Not even the rainy weather could spoil the show-stopping fashion fantasy as local couturier David Tlale unveiled his spring/summer 2019 collection on the fast-paced streets of New York City.

Titled Azania and unveiled during the ongoing New York Fashion Week, the collection captured the freedom of movement, as well as, the hustle and bustle that comes with the city that never sleeps.

“We woke up on Sunday morning and realised it was going to be raining the whole day. My take was: life goes on, fashion week goes on and the presentation must go on. This is why you have umbrellas,” he said.

“I believe it rained for a reason, and I know for sure that fashion is art and so this art form’s presentation was completed by the rain.”