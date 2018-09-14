Businessmen, music artists - Major League Djz making big strides

“Which one of you is Banele and which one is Bandile?” This is one of the questions the Mbere twins have grown accustomed to.

“It’s always like that. That thing will never go away. Growing up it used to get so irritating but I was like ah… It’s working in our favour,” says Bandile.

Known as the Major League Djz, the Mbere twins are arguably the most popular twins in the music entertainment industry along with Locnville twins, Andrew and Brian Chaplin, as well as Twins on Decks, Darren and Ryan Rigney.

We meet at our offices in Parktown for a chat on their three new songs as well as their popular event, Major League Gardens.

Fetching them from the parking, I realise they arrived in different cars, a Mercedes Benz Viano and an Audi R8, a sign that these guys have really made it in life.

But, it makes sense that they are now reaping the fruits of their hard work. They are booked every weekend, they release music, they have clothing merchandise and have a major event that has been running for five years.

“It was just really about what are we doing outside of just making music and we needed to create something that represents us in a way and represents the music we believe in. So, that’s why we came up with that concept,” says Banele on starting Major League Gardens.