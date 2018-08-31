Twitter and celebs react to Boity's new rap career
Boity Thulo has re-invented herself yet again, launching a rap career, and we are loving it. Seemingly, we are not the only ones as fans took to social media to react to her debut single Wuz Dat', which features Nasty C. The single dropped today and fans are going crazy.
The TV presenter, turned rapper, took to her Twitter page to thank fans for getting the track release trending at number two.
Bruuuuuuuh!!!! 😭😭😭😭🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Thank you so much, fam!!!! #WuzDat pic.twitter.com/j9QJMQ6ZzA— #WuzDat now available (@Boity) August 31, 2018
Let's take a look at some of the reactions:
#WuzDat #WuzDat #WuzDat #WuzDat #WuzDat #WuzDat #WuzDat 🗣🎵🎶💣💥 pic.twitter.com/aZ8WZ9TLZ2— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) August 31, 2018
Maps Maponyane was at a loss for words seemingly, using just emoticons to express his excitement at the song, which according to his last emoticon, he seems to think is the bomb.
Being a white man in his 30s I'm maybe not the best-qualified person to critique current SA hip hop but I just wanna say @Boity murdered that shit. #bars 🔥🔥🔥— Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) August 31, 2018
Comedian Deep Fried Man also took to the Twitter streets, saying that Boity "murdered" it.
F*ck it up Sis🤑🔥 #WuzDat pic.twitter.com/Hxz4qoj0gV— #VictoryInTheMaking🏆 (@NoMoozlie) August 31, 2018
Fellow rapper Moozlie showed support to her friend by tweeting the single cover. The Getting Cash rapper has also just released her album Victory. #Womandla
🔥🔥🔥 OKAY ‼️‼️‼️ @Boity LOVE IT. Don’t stop https://t.co/aMyrw3PMzg— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) August 30, 2018
In a tweet, Rapper Da L.E.S also praised new rapper Boity and even encouraged her not to stop. Could it be that Boity has changed the rap game completely?
The fan reactions left us in stitches as some decided to open up old wounds and bring Boity's ex into the mix, suggesting maybe the reason behind her split from Cassper Nyovest was because she has her own bars.
Some fans decided to throw shade at the other female rappers in the game while praising Boity at the same time.....
Other fans were left speechless but managed to express their excitement through gifs and memes. We can safely say that the song is on fire.
LISTEN | Wuz Dat by Boity feat. Nasty C:
