S Mag

Twitter and celebs react to Boity's new rap career

By Aneesa Adams - 31 August 2018 - 12:12
Image: Instagram

Boity Thulo has re-invented herself yet again, launching a rap career, and we are loving it.  Seemingly, we are not the only ones as fans took to social media to react to her debut single Wuz Dat', which features Nasty C.  The single dropped today and fans are going crazy.

The TV presenter, turned rapper, took to her Twitter page to thank fans for getting the track release trending at number two.  

Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Maps Maponyane was at a loss for words seemingly, using just emoticons to express his excitement at the song, which according to his last emoticon, he seems to think is the bomb.

Comedian Deep Fried Man also took to the Twitter streets, saying that Boity "murdered" it. 

Fellow rapper Moozlie showed support to her friend by tweeting the single cover.  The Getting Cash rapper has also just released her album Victory. #Womandla

In a tweet, Rapper Da L.E.S also praised new rapper Boity and even encouraged her not to stop. Could it be that Boity has changed the rap game completely?

Image: Twitter

The fan reactions left us in stitches as some decided to open up old wounds and bring Boity's ex into the mix, suggesting maybe the reason behind her split from Cassper Nyovest was because she has her own bars. 

Image: Twitter

Some fans decided to throw shade at the other female rappers in the game while praising Boity at the same time.....

Image: Twitter

Other fans were left speechless but managed to express their excitement through gifs and memes. We can safely say that the song is on fire.

LISTEN | Wuz Dat by Boity feat. Nasty C:

Wuz Dat? by Boity feat. Nasty C. Renowned media personality Boity Thulo has released her new single Wuz Dat?, a record that ushers a major shift in her career as an actress, TV Host and entrepreneur. Boity’s debut song features & produced by rave of the moment Nasty C.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The metros, the DA and the new MultiChoice channel - Malema's top 5 quotes
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X