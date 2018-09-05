FillUp is mine - Cassper Nyovest

Hip-hop trendsetter Cassper Nyovest has accused Benny Mayengani of stealing his "trademarked" idea following the Tsonga music star's successful show at a packed Giyani Stadium.

Cassper has now claimed that he owns the famous #FillUp concept and that his manager approached Mayengani before the concert on Saturday, urging him to desist from using the phrase.

Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, attracted thousands of fans to concerts at the Dome and FNB Stadium using the #FillUpTheDome and #FillupFNBStadium concept.

Cassper's manager Lerato 'TLee' Moiloa said the hip-hop star trademarked the concept a year ago. He said they have approached a legal team to deal with the Mayengani issue.

"This guy (Cassper) spent so many millions building the #FillUp brand, now you want to come and eat from it, and if he does anything about it 'he is being a bully or victimising people'," he said.

"If you don't have permission then you are infringing his copy rights and there are legal implications."