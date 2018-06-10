Maskandi group Abafana BaseMawosi cries foul over pay

Maskandi group Abafana BaseMawosi is involved in a bitter war with the Matlosana Municipality over money.

The group, from Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, said the municipality in North West owed them about R37000.

Abafana BaseMawosi, together with other maskandi groups, were booked to perform in three events that were hosted by speaker Washington Ntozini last year.

According to a document seen by Sowetan, the group performed in the townships of Kanana on May 27 and then Khuma on June 3, and their last performance took place at Baitshoki Ward 18 on June 10.

The group said they had been waiting for payment for 12 months. Patrick Shabangu, the group's manager, said they have made countless attempts to get answers from the speaker and his team, but all in vain.

"We were approached by the speaker Bra Washington, and we were excited about the three performances, especially that it was in North West, an area not familiar with maskandi.