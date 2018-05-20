Festival brings cinema closer to rural children

For some children in rural areas, visiting a cinema is just a dream. In a move to change this, We Are Africa Film Festivals is bringing cinema to the villages.

The film festival, which also targets township children who don't have money to enjoy the luxuries of a cinema, will kickstart in Soshanguve, Tshwane on Tuesday, with a showcase of African films for free.

Festival curator Lesego Mphake says they have been able to sustain themselves for the past four years through the help from the Department of Arts and Culture.

"Last year we went to Venda where children there have to travel about 200km to see a movie. Our aim is to promote African cinema and career guidance," Mphake says.

"We are forging intrarelationships between country and country. We showcase how other people live in their countries through their movies," he says.

The festivals will run for two weeks. The rural areas which have been identified are in Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State.

Mphake says only African movies will be showcased in line with Africa Month.