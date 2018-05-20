Bubbly Sibozo is made for acting
Upcoming actress Anita Sibozo is learning really quickly that fame comes at a price.
Sibozo plays the role of Sinovuyo "Sino" Mdledle, in Mzansi Magic drama Ingoma.
Mdledle is a beautiful, gifted and self-sacrificing young lady who hopes that her new-found fame will help her tag her family in the life of money and fame.
Her character goes through drugs, alcohol and sleeping with a music boss just to get a big break in the music industry.
Sibozo, 21, who is originally from Eastern Cape, says she had high hopes of becoming a model when growing up and not an actress.
"Back in 2013 I went for a modeling competition in New York. I spent a whole week there and one of the directors came up to me and said 'you are not going to make it as a model. You are short'.
"The director said he saw potential in acting for me because of the Maybelline commercial that I had done. I decided to take that criticism positively because that director is such a big name and he had offered the advice without any malice," she adds.
Sibozo's energy is overwhelming. She laughs and doesn't stop cracking jokes until she is satisfied that I am laughing with her before she continues with the interview.
She tells me that her dad is in the military and as such she changed schools and homes a lot as her family moved around trying to accommodate her father's job.
The bubbly beauty, who is currently studying drama and journalism at Boston College to expand her acting knowledge, says she started practising scenes from Generations in the privacy of her bathroom until she had perfected her craft.
Ingoma is the star's second biggest role after her appearance on Saints and Sinners.
"When I was on set I could see the difference from someone who went to school for it and those who didn't, like myself. I want some technical training," she says.
Ingoma plays every Tuesday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.