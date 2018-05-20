Bubbly Sibozo is made for acting

Upcoming actress Anita Sibozo is learning really quickly that fame comes at a price.

Sibozo plays the role of Sinovuyo "Sino" Mdledle, in Mzansi Magic drama Ingoma.

Mdledle is a beautiful, gifted and self-sacrificing young lady who hopes that her new-found fame will help her tag her family in the life of money and fame.

Her character goes through drugs, alcohol and sleeping with a music boss just to get a big break in the music industry.

Sibozo, 21, who is originally from Eastern Cape, says she had high hopes of becoming a model when growing up and not an actress.

"Back in 2013 I went for a modeling competition in New York. I spent a whole week there and one of the directors came up to me and said 'you are not going to make it as a model. You are short'.

"The director said he saw potential in acting for me because of the Maybelline commercial that I had done. I decided to take that criticism positively because that director is such a big name and he had offered the advice without any malice," she adds.