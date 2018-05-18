In what has been called the most shocking news out of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival‚ a new film has claimed that Whitney Houston was sexually abused by her cousin‚ Dee Dee Warwick.

The singer's half-brother and former assistant make the claims in the film‚ Whitney‚ which is directed by Scottish filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

Dee Dee Warwick is the younger sister of soul singer Dionne Warwick and was the niece of Houston's mother. She died in 2008 at age 63.

Whitney debuted in Cannes on Wednesday night.

While many had their reservations about the claims the film made‚ in the absence of both the alleged victim and accused perpetrator‚ the film still received praise.