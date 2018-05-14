Local celebs who were caught driving under the influence
Soccer player Andile Jali, has been trending for all the wrong reasons! The Bafana Bafana midfielder was arrested yesterday for drunk driving when he was stopped at a road block in Hatfield.
This was not the football stars first brush with the law as he was arrested for assault in 2011 along with former teammate Ndumiso Mabena.
Jali now joins a long list of celebrities who have been arrested for driving under the influence.
Here are a few local celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
DJ Sbu
Sibusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu was arrested in the early hours of the morning of May 2 back in 2015. DJ Sbu was released on R1 500 bail the same morning after being arrested at a stop and search on Main Reef Road in Randfontein.
Moneoa
The 28-year-old songstress was arrested in March this year at a roadblock in Rosebank.
In a report by Sunday Sun, Monoea Moshesh was travelling with two other friends who were allegedly also inebriated.
The singer later told Drum magazine that she felt her arrest was planned because her breathalyser score was 0.26 compared to the 0.24 limit.
Thato Molamu
The star of Mzansi Magic's The Queen was arrested in the early hours of the morning last year in Rissik Street, Pretoria.
He was sent to Sunnyside Police Station when police noticed him driving his car suspiciously.
Once he sobered up, he was released on a R1000 bail.
Phindile Gwala
Gwala came into the spotlight for her role as Nonny on SABC 2 soapie, Muvhango. She also caught a number of headlines when she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Gwala was caught at a road block but the charges against the actress were withdrawn at Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Warren Masemola
The South African Film and Televison Award winning actor was nabbed for drunk driving in April this year.
While he has refused to comment on his arrest, Masemola was caught at a road block and it was confirmed to Sunday Sun that the Tjovitjo star appeared at Kroonstad Magistrate Court.