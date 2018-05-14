Local celebs who were caught driving under the influence

Soccer player Andile Jali, has been trending for all the wrong reasons! The Bafana Bafana midfielder was arrested yesterday for drunk driving when he was stopped at a road block in Hatfield.

This was not the football stars first brush with the law as he was arrested for assault in 2011 along with former teammate Ndumiso Mabena.

Jali now joins a long list of celebrities who have been arrested for driving under the influence.

Here are a few local celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.