Despite the vast disapproval of many Xhosa men to the controversial film Inxeba and the threats they've endured since its release‚ Moshe Ndiki‚ a proud gay man fearlessly posted his initiation school picturess.

Inxeba told a love story of two gay men set against traditional Xhosa male initiation school.

However‚ not one to care about other people's opinions‚ Moshe posted pictures of his younger self covered in white paint and another with the traditional white and red blanket used at the traditional Xhosa initiation school.

"They used to call me initiate Tyra (Banks)‚" Moshe wrote as a caption with laughing emojis.