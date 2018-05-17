Shwashwi

Moshe Ndiki's Xhosa initiate snaps re-ignites Inxeba 'rage'

By Tshisalive - 17 May 2018 - 15:11
Moshe Ndiki
Despite the vast disapproval of many Xhosa men to the controversial film Inxeba and the threats they've endured since its release‚ Moshe Ndiki‚ a proud gay man fearlessly posted his initiation school picturess.

Inxeba told a love story of two gay men set against traditional Xhosa male initiation school.

However‚ not one to care about other people's opinions‚ Moshe posted pictures of his younger self covered in white paint and another with the traditional white and red blanket used at the traditional Xhosa initiation school.

"They used to call me initiate Tyra (Banks)‚" Moshe wrote as a caption with laughing emojis.

Other people were pissed off and most of the insults were thrown in isiXhosa at the Uyangthanda Na? presenter.

Some even disowned Moshe saying he isn't a true Xhosa man.

However‚ Moshe was quick to let them know... he has zero Fs to give.

Like none whatsoever.

But other people joined in the fun and applauded Moshe for not being afraid to share his pictures‚ even though he knew they may be misconstrued as "disrespectful" to the culture.

