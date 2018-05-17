Moshe Ndiki's Xhosa initiate snaps re-ignites Inxeba 'rage'
Despite the vast disapproval of many Xhosa men to the controversial film Inxeba and the threats they've endured since its release‚ Moshe Ndiki‚ a proud gay man fearlessly posted his initiation school picturess.
Inxeba told a love story of two gay men set against traditional Xhosa male initiation school.
However‚ not one to care about other people's opinions‚ Moshe posted pictures of his younger self covered in white paint and another with the traditional white and red blanket used at the traditional Xhosa initiation school.
"They used to call me initiate Tyra (Banks)‚" Moshe wrote as a caption with laughing emojis.
Whoaw, The Wound mntakabawo 😂❤️— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) May 16, 2018
They used to call me uMkhwethu Tyra ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QS8EPNVkmU
Other people were pissed off and most of the insults were thrown in isiXhosa at the Uyangthanda Na? presenter.
Some even disowned Moshe saying he isn't a true Xhosa man.
thula mxhosa thula....the more you try usiphakamela,the more people will talk so thula ubayeke,nabo xa bebona bengahoyekanga bazothula pic.twitter.com/dm7McoVuip— Luuh Niko (@TheRealnic_unic) May 16, 2018
Uyasinyela yazi kwedini? Seeking to Trend and lame Attention udelelana Nathi maXhosa noyihlo ngaphezulu pic.twitter.com/DqYSQGEAXL— Z U X X (@iAM_Zuxx) May 16, 2018
Kwidin ingathi asizokwazi apha kwaXhosa okanye uzaba yibhokisi pic.twitter.com/DpLXzagnEB— Shambala (@mzwandilesota) May 16, 2018
Nyan phof maliyekwe ilulwane lizibhabhela pic.twitter.com/498PxFQP53— Shambala (@mzwandilesota) May 16, 2018
However‚ Moshe was quick to let them know... he has zero Fs to give.
To all those that feel offended by This post, here’s a message for you ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/oomurZ183W— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) May 16, 2018
Like none whatsoever.
But other people joined in the fun and applauded Moshe for not being afraid to share his pictures‚ even though he knew they may be misconstrued as "disrespectful" to the culture.
This are some great memes hy pic.twitter.com/KFMaBD2Izm— Charles Rebele Jr. (@RebeleCharles) May 16, 2018
Jonga Y'all are angered buy this 🤣🤣🤣 I bet y'all get angered by pep store selling this red and white blankets. pic.twitter.com/zRGUl6t9wg— Peter_Mokhoabane (@khoasa) May 16, 2018