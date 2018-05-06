Powerful philosophy of art of photography

"I consider myself a street photographer. I'm not bound by rules. Everything around me is art. For the fact that I didn't go to school, I'm able to see all the elements and am not restricted by rules they teach in class."

Kgopa also writes poetry.

He's had to sharpen his focus and attention to detail. And this is evident in his work. Timing is everything as well as the composition and the element of surprise. The colours and ambience translate beautifully.

"Photography has taught me the skill of patience, that I have taken into my personal life.

"You have to wait a little longer before a magical moment happens. I've also trained my eye to be alert. I kneel down and look closely, almost like I've lost something. That's how I have managed to capture some of my photos."

His work was snapped up by The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org), an NPO focused on preventing the negative consequences of alcohol abuse.

Now his black-and-white photos are part of its branding as well as its website.

The photos celebrate youth exuberance and precarious innocence that can be shattered by alcohol abuse in communities.

Most of his repertoire is taken in Lebanon, where he was born and grew up. He describes it as a small township where everybody knows each other and has two schools.

He knows every corner and today draws delight in finding art in places where he played as a child. He captures the beauty of childhood in his shots of children kicking up a storm playing with old tyres in the streets or shooting di-ali (marbles).