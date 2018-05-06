Mashabela wears many hats in the arts industry

He is largely credited with bringing Pedi comedy to life, and now comedian Mashabela Galane is looking to add yet another record to his name.

The Limpopo-born funnyman is the first comedian to be nominated for a South African Music Awards (Samas) gong for Best Kwaito Album.

Cracking an interview with this comedian/musician-turned businessman is difficult. After struggling to get hold of him for weeks, I finally pinned the comedian down for a telephonic tête-à-tête on his music nod.

Galane is a chilled man, every question turns into a joke. We are deep into funny talk about a thousand uses for moringa tree before I remind him of the reason for my call.

"Oh yes, the award [nomination] is a great achievement. I won't lie, I still can't believe it even now. I feel like it's a joke because I am used to jokes. This is quite an achievement for me. If you listen to that album, every track is kwaito," he says.

His album, titled Bona That Rural Dream, is up against a mixture of seasoned musos and up-and-coming artists at the ceremony billed for Sun City next month.

Galane faces steep competition in dance queen Chomee, new group Trendsetters and gqom music favourite Busiswa.

He has won numerous comedy awards like the Ekusasa Youth Awards and the Savanna Comic Choice Award, but as a musician Galane is not taking anything lightly.