Kasigrams: Looking at township life through our own lens

Snapshots of poverty, violence, and hardship used to define the disconnected, one-dimensional view, provided by outsiders looking in, which simply skimmed the surface of township life.

But a new picture is being painted by a fresh crop of young photographers, who are weaving a rich tapestry that authentically depicts the common experiences of their everyday life.

At the hands of this new-generation of photographers, who capture their own reality on the move, ordinary landscapes become beautiful images, be it an old man sitting on a stoep, kids playing, or young men laughing in the streets.

Using Instagram as a platform, these photographers are not only creating and preserving a collective memory of the lives and culture of the people ekasi; they are also taking back power by challenging representations and changing perspectives.

Neo Sefatsa and Mlungisi Mlungwana are just two of the young photographers turning township photography on its head, by sharing a new, intimate snapshot of township life for the world to see.