Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje has come under fire once again‚ this time for his depiction of TV personality Akhumzi Jezile.

Lebani has become well-known for paying tribute to late political figures and well-known personalities through his canvas at their memorial or funeral services.

As pictures of Lebani's unfinished portrait of Akhumzi emerged on Twitter‚ fans harshly criticised him.

Fans ripped the portrait to shreds‚ saying it was not a true reflection of Akhumzi and did not do the 'larger than life' personality justice.

It has been an emotionally-charged afternoon as those close to Akhumzi gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to celebrate his life.

This is not the first time that Lebani has faced fierce backlash over his paintings. Last month Lebani's depiction of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela also caused an outcry on social media.

Lebani has done portraits of former president Nelson Mandela‚ Albertina Sisulu‚ gospel stars Lundi Tyamara‚ Sfiso Ncwane and Mandoza‚ to name a few.