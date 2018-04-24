The tjale now given another life as an apparel

The tjale (traditional shawl) is a prominent feature in most South African cultures.

It always carries with it a certain level of respect and dignity.

In some cultures, it is used to adorn the shoulders when mourning, and in others it is a prerequisite for a new makoti to wear one as a symbol of being welcomed into the family.

It was this strong history of the tjale that came to mind for Ayanda Nkosi, a fashion and visual art designer from Ekurhuleni, when he perused through his late mother's belongings and found it.

An idea was born - to create a fashion line using the tjale in celebration of his late mother.

"When I discovered her tjale blanket, I immediately felt the comfort of it, as well as remembered the protection that came with it," Nkosi says.

"It really brought back childhood memories, when I was carried by my mother on her back with it. I even visualised her sweeping the yard with tjale around her waist.

"That was the time I told myself to take responsibility and become the man of the house. I felt that I had lost the person who really supported me, and after that poignant moment, I told myself that I need to start supporting myself."