Medley of African culture in Black Panther

Director Ryan Coogler's third feature effort, Black Panther, lives up to expectations.

Spearheaded by three of the greatest names of modern cinema - Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o - the Marvel film is a blast of Black power and pride.

Black Panther follows the story of T'Challa (Boseman) returning home to the fictional East African nation of Wakanda to become king after his father's (John Kani) death.

He is quickly tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

It boasts a 95% black cast that in addition to the aforementioned names includes Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Florence Kasumba, Atandwa Kani, Forest Whitaker and Connie Chiume. This makes it the first comic book movie of its kind.