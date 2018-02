Legendary actor John Kani is our charmza for placing the Xhosa language on the world map with the showing of epic movie Black Panther worldwide.

The movie is about an African sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary and the conflict leading to global consequences.

It's Kani who insisted that his kingdom in the movie speaks Xhosa. The veteran is known for such steadfastness over African culture. Speak your mind, charmza.