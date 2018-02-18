Photos | Lupita, Danai and Connie Chiume stun at Black Panther SA premiere

Hollywood A-listers Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira headlined the South African premiere of Black Panther on Friday night in Montecasino, Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

The gorgeous ladies were joined by the movie’s two local stars Connie Chiume and John Kani.

Nyong’o looked radiant in a tangerine gown, with gold embroidery and daring thigh-high slit.

Gurira stunned in a loose fitting A-line navy number, styled with a beaded neckpiece.

“All our lives as artist we have been pushing for these types of narratives to come to the fore and wanting to be part of them. The timing was so beautiful because Ryan (Coogler; director) is 31 years old, he’s a young man, but he was ready to do this,” Gurira said.

Nyong’o added: “Right now is a moment of celebrations. It’s been astounding and quite overwhelming already with the reception it has received… Right now all of us we are feeling very happy and excited.”

South African stars such as Basetsana Khumalo, Thembisa Mdoda, Lira, Masechaba Ndlovu and Thando Thabethe showed off their vibrant and colourful African styles as they walked the blue carpet.