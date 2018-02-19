Entertainment

Black Panther roars to R16.8 million opening in South Africa

By Sowetan LIVE - 19 February 2018 - 15:01
Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira.
Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira.
Image: Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Black Panther in its opening weekend in South Africa (16-18 February) took in over R16.8 million at the South African box office with nearly 200k attendances.

This debut ranks as the third biggest industry opening weekend ever in South Africa (and the second biggest industry opening weekend ever, excluding previews).

In addition, it’s the biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film ever in South Africa.

Photos | Lupita, Danai and Connie Chiume stun at Black Panther SA premiere

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira headlined the South African premiere of Black Panther.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The film starring Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman in the lead and a supporting cast of local stars Connie Chiume, Atandwa and John Kani scored the highest Saturday box office of all time in South Africa.

It grossed over R6.9 million on Saturday, 17 February.

Black Panther has also become the biggest industry opening weekend of all time in both East and West Africa.

Black Panther's Lupita and Danai credit SA stars for Xhosa lessons

Film reflects real African culture
Entertainment
6 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X