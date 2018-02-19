Black Panther roars to R16.8 million opening in South Africa
Black Panther in its opening weekend in South Africa (16-18 February) took in over R16.8 million at the South African box office with nearly 200k attendances.
This debut ranks as the third biggest industry opening weekend ever in South Africa (and the second biggest industry opening weekend ever, excluding previews).
In addition, it’s the biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film ever in South Africa.
The film starring Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman in the lead and a supporting cast of local stars Connie Chiume, Atandwa and John Kani scored the highest Saturday box office of all time in South Africa.
It grossed over R6.9 million on Saturday, 17 February.
Black Panther has also become the biggest industry opening weekend of all time in both East and West Africa.