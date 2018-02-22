Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o to play Trevor Noah's mom in the movie 'Born a Crime'

By Sowetan LIVE - 22 February 2018
Lupita Nyong’o set to star in Trevor Noah's movie 'Born a Crime.'
Lupita Nyong’o set to star in Trevor Noah's movie 'Born a Crime.'

Black Panther star and Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o, is set to play Trevor Noah’s mom Patricia in the film adaptation of his 2016 memoir ‘Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.’

The Daily Show host’s bestselling debut autobiography has been on the bestseller list since its release and has won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards.

Noah is producing the project through his Ark Angel Productions alongside Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment, and Nyong’o.

According to Deadline, publisher Spiegel & Grau that published Noah’s first book, has bought his untitled follow-up memoir, which will be published by Random House on November 13.

In 2012 Noah became the first South African comedian to do stand-up for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and appear on Late Show with David Letterman.

Noah became host of Comedy Central's, The Daily Show, in 2015. 

The future continues to shine bright for the South African born comedian and television host.

