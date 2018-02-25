Real Goboza gig tonic for Mudau

Even though she missed out on her initial prize of presenting Mzansi Insider, Mulisa Mudau could not have received a better consolation than the role of co-host of Real Goboza.

The Limpopo beauty is reaping the rewards of her resilience with her new presenting gig on the SABC1 celebrity gossip show alongside Sinazo Yolwa and Donovan Goliath.

Mudau, 22, tells Time Out that she started shooting for Real Goboza as the field reporter from late last year.

"I am looking forward to this journey. I know God has my back and it's going to turn out well. I have faith and I know that everything will be OK," she says.

The second-year information science student at Unisa, who is originally from Venda, says even though she grew up in a family of academics she always knew that her future was in entertainment.

"I grew up talkative. I was never a side child. I used to watch Yo.TV and imitate what they were doing there for my aunt.

"I auditioned for Limpopo TV and I was chosen. After that there was Energy FM and I remember I sent them my demo they only gave me a chance after about three attempts. I was trained by the best in Ashifa Shabba, who is the owner.