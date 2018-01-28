WATCH LIVE | Bra Hugh Masekela's memorial service is underway

Hundreds of family‚ friends and fans have gathered at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus to pay tribute to music icon Bra Hugh Masekela.

Bra Hugh died at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones last Tuesday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Today's musical memorial marks the final public ceremony in the star's honour. Last Friday mourners gathered at the Sankopano Community Centre in Alexandra where Bra Hugh's musical journey started for a fitting celebration of his career.

High profile personalities including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse and Don Matera are among mourners at the memorial today.