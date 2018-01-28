Schools in the Western Cape are gearing up for day zero
Schools in the Western Cape are gearing up for day zero with taps in the province expected to dry up by April.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who briefed the media today said the drought had major implications for schools.
Motshekga also gave an update on school admission backlogs and issues discussed during the education sector lekgotla.
"This crisis has major implications for our sector because it could result in health complications," Motshekga said.
She said were working together with the provincial government to prepare for the eventuality.
"The provincial government has assessed about 400 schools with existing boreholes, some of which need fixing to ensure water for hygiene and fire safety," Motshekga said.
She said the department issued water saving guidelines to schools on the 7 November last year and again on 19 January.
Motshekga said this was part of a contingency plan to prioritise the needs of vulnerable people in schools, informal settlements and hospitals.
She said schools also play a crucial role in educating communities about water preservation.
"Schools are well placed to contribute to water saving, given the learner population in the Western Cape. They are also well placed to educate families about water saving via the children," Motshekga said.
