Schools in the Western Cape are gearing up for day zero with taps in the province expected to dry up by April.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who briefed the media today said the drought had major implications for schools.

Motshekga also gave an update on school admission backlogs and issues discussed during the education sector lekgotla.



"This crisis has major implications for our sector because it could result in health complications," Motshekga said.

She said were working together with the provincial government to prepare for the eventuality.