Makhathini's new album explores spirituality in our modern times

Jazz pianist and composer Ndunduzo Makhathini takes us on a spiritual journey in his latest album Ikhambi.

The Pietermaritzburg-born musician is not only pointing out the relevance of spirituality in modern times but also dishes out lessons of a symbiotic existence of both spirituality and Christianity.

Ikhambi is his eighth offering and opens with a beautiful classical sound, Amathambo.

From the first song to the last, one can tell that the album was well thought out. Every song and theme tells its own story and represents a particular narrative.

With song titles such as Ithemba, Umthakathi, Impande, Makhathini explores the deep and complicated subject of spirituality.

"My music focuses on imagination around our culture, and crystallises the African methodology. I have realised that there is nothing wrong about our ways of doing things," he said.

Makhathini said, through the album, he tries to find meanings and definitions and what healing means.

The album uses themes familiar to the Nguni traditions and those common in African cultures, he said.