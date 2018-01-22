Khaya Dladla returns to Uzalo after rumours of being fired

Popular Uzalo star Khaya Dladla is back with the soapie following rumours that he left under a cloud.

Dladla played GC, one of the viewers' favourite characters, a flamboyant gay hairstylist.

The TV actor is part of the soapie's fourth season that starts on February 4.

Dladla disappeared from the small screen for a while, and there were strong rumours that he had been fired.

Uzalo's executive producer Marike Vandervalt denied that Dladla was fired.

She said: "The character GC was on a storyline that took him to hell and back, at the end of which he went home to his village in the rural areas where the character recovered from all the trauma until we bring him back for another exciting story."

Dladla told Sowetan viewers will see as he struggles with depression after everything he had been through. GC's reintroduction will occur when he attends a wedding.

"While at the wedding, Manzuza and Smangele die, and he is forced to stay longer. He tries to work at the salon but it is clear that everyone still does not trust him."