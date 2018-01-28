IN PICTURES: Bra Hugh honoured with public memorial
Hugh Masekela's life and legacy was celebrated with a fitting memorial service on Sunday in Soweto‚ Johannesburg.
The University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus was filled to capacity as hundreds of mourners gathered to honour the music icon.
While outside t-shirts are being sold "remembering Bra Hugh" for R100.
It has been a day filled with emotional memories and touching musical tributes that embodied the life Bra Hugh lived.
Hugh Masekela's son Sal thanks friends of his late father for coming.
Industry heavyweights including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse‚ Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and Abigail Kubeka also attended the final public memorial service.
Bra Hugh's sister‚ Barbara spoke fondly of the icon‚ saying that he fought bravely till the end.
The stage is set and decorated by pictures of the legend Bra Hugh. We are just about to start
Other speaks including Minister of Arts and Culture‚ Nathi Mthethwa spoke about the massive impact Bra Hugh made on the music industry.
Mthethwa revealed that Bra Hugh will be laid to rest at a special section at Westpark Cemetery with other SA liberation heroes.
Mourners came wearing t-shirts in memory of Bra Hugh
One thing that has been evident since news of Bra Hugh's death emerged was that he touched the lives of millions of people across the globe especially during the country's political struggle.
Bra Hugh died last Tuesday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer and will be given a private funeral‚ which will attended by close family and friends.
Mourners and family members dance in celebration as a song is sung on stage at