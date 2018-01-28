News

IN PICTURES: Bra Hugh honoured with public memorial

By Karishma Thakurdin And Kyle Zeeman - 28 January 2018 - 17:07
Pabi Moloi at the Hugh Masekela heritage site in Zoo Lake, Johannesburg
Pabi Moloi at the Hugh Masekela heritage site in Zoo Lake, Johannesburg
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Hugh Masekela's life and legacy was celebrated with a fitting memorial service on Sunday in Soweto‚ Johannesburg.

The University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus was filled to capacity as hundreds of mourners gathered to honour the music icon.

It has been a day filled with emotional memories and touching musical tributes that embodied the life Bra Hugh lived.

Industry heavyweights including Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse‚ Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and Abigail Kubeka also attended the final public memorial service.

Bra Hugh's sister‚ Barbara spoke fondly of the icon‚ saying that he fought bravely till the end.

Other speaks including Minister of Arts and Culture‚ Nathi Mthethwa spoke about the massive impact Bra Hugh made on the music industry.

Mthethwa revealed that Bra Hugh will be laid to rest at a special section at Westpark Cemetery with other SA liberation heroes.

One thing that has been evident since news of Bra Hugh's death emerged was that he touched the lives of millions of people across the globe especially during the country's political struggle.

Bra Hugh died last Tuesday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer and will be given a private funeral‚ which will attended by close family and friends.

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X