Gqom diplomat DJ Prie Nkosazana looks to future

While gqom music has just hit the scene locally, female DJ Prie Nkosazana has been playing it to international audiences since 2013.

Born Princess Jacobs, the 21-year-old lass from KwaZulu-Natal, who is also a producer, began her career in 2013 while still in high school.

She fell in love with gqom before it became popular when she was touring the US, Canada, France and Switzerland at the age of 17.

"I came to Joburg to study, and that is when I met these two guys who were local DJs who taught me how to DJ. My first gig was at Chaf Pozi in Soweto, and one of the tourists heard me and he was impressed. He approached me, and I have been working with him since."

Since working with her new US-based manager George Shakespeare, DJ Prie Nkosazana has shared the stage with popular artists such as Black Coffee, Cndo, and Shimza, and internationals like DJ Khaled and Adele. "My international career hit a snag last year when my manager had an accident and was badly injured, but I am going to release more music this year. I will also be touring the world more, starting with my gig this weekend in Zimbabwe."

She is also a resident DJ on Soweto TV every Monday and Ukhozi FM every Friday. Her debut single Washa Gqom is currently on rotation on MTV Base.