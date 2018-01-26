Linda Mtoba looks beyond dress controversy

Over the past two years, Isibaya fans have been glued to TV screens watching the modern-day love story unfold between characters Zama Ngwenya (Linda Mtoba) and Jabu Zungu (Pallance Dladla), torn by their warring families.

While the sweet romance has been filled with joy, viewers tune in week after week for the pain of love experienced by the star-crossed lovers.

When Zama was on her deathbed suffering from a critical heart condition, Jabu pulled out all the stops to get her a new heart on the black market.

After all the soap opera drama and lengthy lobola proceedings, Mzansi Magic viewers will finally witness the couple's umembeso (traditional wedding) tonight.

The drama is not only on-screen, off-screen tonight's episode has already been marred by scandal. Earlier this month, fashion designer Asanda Madyibi took to social media to complain that a dress Mtoba was in during a wardrobe fitting resembled the creamy number she made for Minnie Dlamini's umembeso.

"The dress seen on social media was part of potential wardrobe options for the show; it will not be part of the show and was never meant to be released publicly," Nondumiso Mabece, head of PR and marketing at M-Net, said.

"Bomb Productions made contact with the designer to apologise for the incident and Minnie was also contacted to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The dress viewers will see is a gold embellished halter number, styled with a matching isicholo (a Zulu hat traditional worn by married women). "I had to try so many different outfits just to get the right one. It does get tricky; you just keep trying them on until you find the one that everyone likes. It's a challenge because I don't decide that and it's a matter of production being happy," Mtoba said.

"It's a beautiful gold dress - simple and regal. It's something that I would not wear as Linda; it's just not my style."