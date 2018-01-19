Bitter war of words between Sello 'Chicco' Twala and Bongani Fassie continues

The seasoned music producer confirmed he had been looking after Fassie financially, despite the latter's denial.

Fassie, the son of late pop star Brenda Fassie, released a statement on Wednesday denying that Twala had been his treasure trove.

The statement, released by his manager Vaughn Eaton, read: "There are claims by Chicco that he constantly gives Bongani money. This is not true and he has not given any money to Bongani that was not due to him."

Twala said he gave Fassie about R234000 between February 3 and August 23 last year. He said he gave Fassie R50000 on February 3, which was followed by R70000 in the same month.

On April 13, he transferred R75000 to Fassie's business account, and the last one was R39000 on August 23.

"Bongani contacted me last year saying he needed money after he was chased out of the Mandela home.

"I had to give him [money] to organise accommodation. I realised that though he had been fighting me through the high court, I couldn't ignore him when he needed me."

Twala said he was shocked at how Fassie would blow more than R20000 within a month and ask for more.

"At some point I told Bongani that he was eating [using] money as if it were peanuts - like his mom. I told him he must be responsible.

"I gave him money in August and I told him it was the last one. He began to call me names and insult me."

However, Eaton yesterday said Twala only gave Fassie R2000 last year and not about R200000 as he claimed.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of Universal Music confirmed that R75 000 was transferred to Fassie's business account last year.