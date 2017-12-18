Angry revellers attending a music concert in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night took their frustration out on the event equipment‚ causing thousands of rand worth of damage when none of the headlined acts showed up.

Tickets to the 3rd annual Camouflage Camo Night‚ which cost up to R550‚ had promised a line-up of popular music acts such as Babes Wodumo‚ Distruction Boys‚ Nasty C and Riky Rick. They were all “no-shows”.

Flamboyant South African Idols judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo‚ scheduled as the host‚ was one of the few listed who made it‚ but he only made an appearance close to midnight.