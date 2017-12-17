Twasa back with 'Kairos'

Radio presenter and musician Seipati Seoke returns to music after a six-year long break.

Seoke, popularly known as Twasa, last released a single in 2012. She has now released her second album Kairos - The Turn Up. The co-host of Lesedi FM's afternoon drive show Rea Kubeletsa took a break to focus on her studies.

Born and bred in QwaQwa, Free State, Seoke has now completed a diploma in marketing management at IMM Graduate School of Marketing. She is also doing a postgraduate diploma with the ABE Business School in the United Kingdom.

"I took a step back to figure myself out. Radio is a good place to just do that. Plus I was inspired by my siblings who were also doing marketing degrees," Seoke says.

The pint-sized musician has been working on her new album since 2014. She describes her latest sound as dance music that celebrates God.

Seoke worked with a number of young musicians on the album like Lucky Shabangu, Motswedi Modiba, Tumi Boloang and Mpendulo Tshabalala.

"This is the kind of album that will force you to dance. From the first track to last, people are going to dance. It is a celebration of Christ with a dance beat," Seoke says.

"Take the song Ngqo, it forces you to dance. This album can be played at a festival or club but it will still remind you of your values."