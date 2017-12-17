'Isambulo', musical that takes you to church

Award-winning director Zakhele Mabena has produced another smash hit theatre musical called Isambulo.

The gospel musical is currently on at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria as part of the annual Mzansi Fela Festival. Isambulo is co-written and co-directed by Mabena and Sanku Bokaba.

The musical features some well-known professional musicians and actors such as Nhlakanipho Cele who won the I Want to Sing Gospel competition, Simphiwe Mini who acted in Muvhango, Generations and Zabalaza, Busisiwe Sibiya, Mathapelo Masilela, Bathabile Skosana and Pascaline Modiba.

Mabena said the reason he featured famous faces was that he did not have a big budget and preferred people who he had worked with.

Isambulo is about celebrating the African culture of worship in black society. Mabena said the gospel musical embraces diverse ways in which different churches worship God.

"This is the kind of a show that reaches out to any person of any age, beyond race or denomination. The show is full of spiritual life and charisma, and speaks to every soul."