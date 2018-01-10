New Mandoza single to drop on his 40th birthday
A song that the late kwaito star Mandoza Tshabalala composed before his death will be released next week to mark his 40th birthday.
Back For More, which was produced by Gabi le Roux, will be released on Wednesday January 17, his birthday.
Le Roux is the man who turned Mandoza into a household name with the hit song Nkalakatha.
According to his former manager, Vaughn Eaton, they will also be launching Mandoza's clothing range in partnership with Magents Clothing.
"We're doing this to celebrate him and also to keep his rich legacy alive," Le Roux said. "In launching his clothing line, Mandoza Estate has also partnered with retail stores across the country for the manufacturing and distribution of the apparel. The iTsotsi Yase Kasi T-shirts are a sample of what is to come as we develop the full clothing range for release later on. "
Eaton said the new single would also be released together with a track titled Mandoza Tshabalala by Pascal Mazibuko, one of his proteges.
The rehabilitated criminal from Zola, who now lives in East London, performed the song at Mandoza's funeral in 2016. Mazibuko told Sowetan he was excited the song would finally be released.
"For me, Mandoza is still alive," Mazibuko said. "The song is just a reminder that he might be gone but not for good. His legacy still lives on."
Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza's widow, said: "Last year, I could not do more to push his legacy because it was still fresh. There are a lot of unreleased songs that we plan to release in the future.
"We used his birthday to launch the two because we want the legacy to have a meaning."