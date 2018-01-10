New Mandoza single to drop on his 40th birthday

A song that the late kwaito star Mandoza Tshabalala composed before his death will be released next week to mark his 40th birthday.

Back For More, which was produced by Gabi le Roux, will be released on Wednesday January 17, his birthday.

Le Roux is the man who turned Mandoza into a household name with the hit song Nkalakatha.

According to his former manager, Vaughn Eaton, they will also be launching Mandoza's clothing range in partnership with Magents Clothing.

"We're doing this to celebrate him and also to keep his rich legacy alive," Le Roux said. "In launching his clothing line, Mandoza Estate has also partnered with retail stores across the country for the manufacturing and distribution of the apparel. The iTsotsi Yase Kasi T-shirts are a sample of what is to come as we develop the full clothing range for release later on. "