Tips to keep an accurate credit score:
• Set a yearly reminder for yourself to check your credit report. This way, you are being proactive in ensuring that your credit profile remains accurate; that you are not subject to identity theft or even fraud.
• By inspecting your credit report, you are taking the right steps in ensuring that any outdated or inaccurate information is remedied.
• Reviewing your credit report allows you to be aware of the balances due on your accounts and this will help you to budget monthly.
• If you intend to apply for credit, it is prudent to check your credit report to ensure that all information is correct. If negative information reflects, this could be a good opportunity for you to fix this.
• Remember that no one can view your credit report without your consent whether it is a credit provider or a prospective employer. You may lodge your dispute with the credit bureau for that enquiry to be removed.
For any complaints related to credit bureau, you may contact the Ombudsman on 0861 66 28 37, email them at ombud@creditombud.org.za or send an SMS to 44786. – Credit Ombudsman
Check your status annually to ensure the information is correct
How to maintain a healthy credit score
Image: Andrey Popov
Tips to keep an accurate credit score:
• Set a yearly reminder for yourself to check your credit report. This way, you are being proactive in ensuring that your credit profile remains accurate; that you are not subject to identity theft or even fraud.
• By inspecting your credit report, you are taking the right steps in ensuring that any outdated or inaccurate information is remedied.
• Reviewing your credit report allows you to be aware of the balances due on your accounts and this will help you to budget monthly.
• If you intend to apply for credit, it is prudent to check your credit report to ensure that all information is correct. If negative information reflects, this could be a good opportunity for you to fix this.
• Remember that no one can view your credit report without your consent whether it is a credit provider or a prospective employer. You may lodge your dispute with the credit bureau for that enquiry to be removed.
For any complaints related to credit bureau, you may contact the Ombudsman on 0861 66 28 37, email them at ombud@creditombud.org.za or send an SMS to 44786. – Credit Ombudsman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos