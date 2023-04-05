Cheaper ways to entertain your kids this Easter

You’ve used the past two months to save money and try recover from Janu-worry blues.
Keeping up with bills, increasing petrol price and interest rates has been difficult.
And now, the Easter holidays are here.
Children are also out of school, which means your siblings are sending their little rascals to your house and you will need money to entertain them.
You don’t have enough cash to take them on that holiday you’ve been thinking about, but you still have to make sure they are off the streets and not causing trouble.
You don’t have to break the bank.
This week on Sowetan Money, we look at what else you can do to entertain the little ones and ensure that they enjoy the school holidays.
Indoor Easter picnic: This will cost you close to nothing because you can use what you have in the house – from décor and food. If, like me, you love balloons and always have them in the house, then all you need to do is decide what the theme for your picnic will be. Nothing gets my little people (The Gang) excited like being told, “Today is a free day.” On this day, they can eat and drink as much as they want. This comes with their favourite part – playing loud music, singing along and dancing.
Home-cooking will cost far less than going on an outing. You can have a braai, cook seven colours or serve finger foods. You can then make colourful drinks and give them some snacks and some Easter eggs. There are plenty of games you can have them play, like the Easter egg hunt.
Outings: If you have a bit of money, you can consider taking the children out to enjoy the last sunny days. You can go hiking, quadbike riding, the Rand Show in Nasrec (open for five days from April 6), the Fun Company (situated at various malls) has fun games and children will love them. You will need cash to buy coins (R1 each) and the children can win tickets from some games which they can exchange for a gift. With SA’s rich history, you can take the children to a museum so that they can learn about their country and more.
Shop for deals: Hyperli has some great discounts on outings, spa treatments, restaurants, travel and more. You can buy group tickets for activities which works out cheaper.
Make sure you read the fine print because some service providers require bookings, so check if they have openings first before purchasing the tickets, otherwise you won’t be able to use them over these holidays.
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Cheaper ways to entertain your kids this Easter
Having indoors picnic will cost you close to nothing
Image: Frennie Shivambu
